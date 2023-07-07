Leasing and mobility company Alphabet (GB) Limited has appointed E.ON as its new electric vehicle (EV) charging partner.

The partnership gives customers access to home, workplace, and public charging.

The move is expected to increase the uptake of zero-emission vehicles and make the transition to sustainable mobility easier for businesses and drivers.

The partnership includes planning and installation, charge point operation and maintenance.

Charging ahead at home

With E.ON, Alphabet customers will have access to home charging offers including discounted wall boxes for home charging.

Following installation, drivers can remotely monitor and control charging using the E.ON Drive app. The app features intelligent charging, allowing customers to schedule overnight charges.

At the workplace

Payment and driver reimbursement options provide insight for fleet managers, while detailed monthly fleet and charging reporting can streamline billing and remuneration for eligible employees.

On-the-move

E.ON operates one of the largest EV charging networks in Europe with more than 36,000 public charge points and 3,000 Ultra-Fast Charging (UFC) stations available via the E.ON Drive app.

Drivers can locate and pay for charging using the app, viewing availability, speed, and cost.

David Rose, head of product and governance, Alphabet (GB) Limited said: “With compelling sustainability benefits and fast-approaching net-zero deadlines, it’s not a question of ‘if’, but ’when’ businesses make the switch to EVs.

“Smart, flexible, and convenient solutions are at the heart of our e-mobility offering and we’re always looking at ways to make the transition to sustainable mobility even easier for drivers and fleet managers.”

Chris Lovatt, chief operating officer UK solutions, E.ON said: “Decarbonising transport is one of the key pillars of meeting the UK’s 2050 net zero targets and is vital if we are to combat the climate crisis. Increasing the number of charging points at home, in public and at workplaces, will not only reassure drivers, we hope it will inspire them to make the cleaner choice.”

Alphabet currently operates a fleet of over 55,000 electrified multi-make cars and vans throughout the UK. In the first half of this year, 69% of new car orders placed were either partially or fully electric.

LCV volumes improve in May