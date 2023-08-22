Alphabet (GB), a sustainable business fleet and leasing provider, has appointed Nick Martin as its new SME Sales Manager.

The appointment comes as Alphabet looks to scale up its SME business offering, ensuring companies with smaller fleets have the opportunity to access the same level of expertise and breadth of services enjoyed by larger fleets.

Since joining Alphabet in 2009, Martin has held positions as an Account Manager and, more recently, Customer Relationship Manager where he played a pivotal part in evolving the company’s customer service strategies, the company said in a press release.

In his new role, Martin will take on responsibility for overseeing business performance and driving the future strategy for Alphabet’s high-growth SME channel, the press release said.

Nick Martin (pictured), SME Sales Manager at Alphabet, said: “The number of companies with smaller fleets is on the rise, but those managing fleets are facing increasing pressure and many are juggling these responsibilities on top of an already busy ‘day job’. We’ve diversified our approach to market to help ease the burden and free up valuable time for businesses.

“Our main priority is to make managing a fleet as simple and stress-free as possible by offering a comprehensive range of products and services to meet individual business needs. Plus, our customers can rest assured knowing they’re navigating this challenging environment with a trusted partner by their side.”

“Fleet managers can expect to benefit from support with everything from analysing fleet makeup and planning their EV transition to alternative funding and rental solutions for added flexibility.”

Carol Burgess, Customer Account Development Manager at Alphabet, said: “We have significant growth aspirations for Alphabet’s SME channel and will continue to increase our investment within this space, with Nick at the helm. He brings a unique and vast understanding of Alphabet’s customers to the role and his insight will be invaluable as we look to build on our current success and cement our position as a company that provides quality support, guidance, and solutions at a time when businesses are increasingly turning to external resources for help.”