It’s a historic time for leasing and mobility expert Alphabet after forming a new partnership with renowned national charity, English Heritage. Recently appointed as sole supplier for its 33-strong fleet of cars and vans, Alphabet’s public sector team has hit the ground running, handing over six showstopping LCVs to kick off the charity’s autumn events season in style.

From world-famous prehistoric sites like Stonehenge to mighty medieval castles, English Heritage cares for over 400 monuments, buildings, and places. Blending education and entertainment, the charity is famed for its immersive events, all of which take place against the backdrop of iconic historical landmarks across the country and bring the story of England to life for millions of visitors each year.

But with an ageing fleet in need of replacement and a jam-packed schedule of events to deliver, English Heritage was looking for a partner who could offer guidance and make the end-to-end process of sourcing and mobilising vehicles as easy as possible.

Following a competitive tender process through the Crown Commercial Service (CCS), Alphabet proved the perfect partner for English Heritage to appoint as sole supplier. With an immediate requirement for six new event vans and no time to waste, Alphabet recommended switching manufacturers to better meet the needs of the charity’s team while keeping lead times to a minimum.

Unveiled at the English Heritage property Wrest Park in Bedfordshire, the six Nissan Primastars are marketing magic on wheels thanks to Alphabet’s collaboration with LCV conversion partner Mediafleet.

In addition to more floorspace and upgraded safety technology, the new vans feature eye-catching livery to promote the charity’s events on the move. Whereas previous vehicles simply bore the English Heritage logo, the new design includes imagery that captures the spirit of key events. Complete with QR codes for curious passers-by to scan for information, the vans will traverse the country delivering and storing essential equipment for unmissable attractions such as the legendary Battle of Hastings re-enactment.

Alphabet’s public sector team has been working closely with the charity to identify opportunities for optimising and streamlining mobility across the charity’s wider fleet, which currently includes a mix of owned, leased, and rented vehicles. English Heritage is also benefitting from the team’s electrified vehicle (EV) expertise, as it looks to build on its green credentials and transition to a more sustainable fleet with support from Alphabet every step of the way.

Danny Forrest, Procurement Manager at English Heritage, said: “We needed a mobility provider with a wealth of public sector experience who could deliver an efficient and cost-effective solution. Alphabet has operated as an extension of our team from day one, recommending process improvements and pinpointing areas where savings can be made as well as providing ongoing support to help us future-proof our fleet. With a dedicated account manager and easy-to-use digital systems, we’re saving time and expense too.

“Speed really was of the essence for the rollout of our new event vans and Alphabet pulled out all the stops. The public sector team made sure the vehicles were sourced and specified quickly and that the changeover was convenient and straightforward. We’re thrilled with the livery and the vans have already been attracting lots of attention. Looking ahead, we’re excited to continue working with Alphabet and see the plans we’ve put in place for the rest of our fleet come to life.”

Andrew Parker, Public Sector Account Manager at Alphabet, said: “We’re delighted to join hands with English Heritage, ensuring the right combination of vehicles and support is in place for the charity’s autumn events and beyond. With over 30 years’ public sector experience, we pride ourselves on making mobility both simple and stress-free.

“Juggling stretched budgets alongside the need to improve fleet efficiency and sustainability is a common challenge for public sector organisations. By gaining a solid understanding of English Heritage’s individual needs early on we’ve been able to streamline operations and make sure its future fleet provides value for money while helping the charity work towards their environmental objectives.

“It was a pleasure to personally hand over the new event vans to Danny and the team – they mark the beginning of what I’m sure will be a long and successful partnership.”