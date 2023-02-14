Alphera Financial Services, part of BMW Group Financial Services, has appointed Tony Roff as its new head of key accounts and premium captives, he takes over from former BMW/Mini national leasing manager Adam Harley, who was in the post for two years.

In a statement, Aphera said Roff will lead a team of seven and head up strategy for new and existing dealer accounts.

Tony Roff

Roff has been a part of the BMW Group for more than 18 years, first holding positions in sales operations within Alphabet, the Group’s fleet division. Since then, he has worked in the BMW retailer network and has been with Alphera for the past seven years, most recently as sales manager for premium captives and key accounts.

Alphera is a provider of captive finance for Rolls-Royce’s leasing division and Aston Martin Financial Services.

Roff said: “I first joined the BMW Group in 2005 and have seen the business and industry evolve significantly. I look forward to working alongside the other members of the Alphera senior management team and providing input to help build the future of Alphera Financial Services, drawing on my experience in the multi-make retail and fleet business.”

Alex Royal, director for Alphera Financial Services, said: “We know Tony will be a key driving force in signing new dealer partners and extending relationships with existing ones. He brings a wealth of experience from across different elements of the business, which will be invaluable as we shape new strategies and adapt to changing needs across the motor finance sector. I would also like to thank Adam Harley for his work over the past two years and wish him the best of luck in his new role outside the Group.”