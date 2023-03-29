Midlands dealer group Arbury has adopted Autofinity’s ViHUB inventory platform for new and used vehicle management processes.

Group managing director Ben Archer’s aims to use a single platform that incorporates marketing systems and processes. ViHUB lists stock and integrates Arbury’s retail sales platform with its partners such as Keyloop.

Archer said: “Ultimately my aim was to generate better revenues without having to increase my headcount and provide better customer service by colleagues wasting less time by not having to key-in data multiple times, then checking and double-checking stock.”

When the pandemic hit, it was apparent the group’s digital capabilities needed improvement and Archer identified vehicle inventory as a key aspect to improve upon.

The ViHUB platform pools a vehicle’s information from multiple sources to create a data source which in turn feeds online marketplaces including the group website, manufacturer websites and classified sites such as Auto Trader. Discrepancies are flagged resulting in consistent vehicle information. When details are updated such as a price change, ViHUB automatically updates all integrated websites.

With ViHUB in place, it has also meant the month-end work which would have typically taken around seven days to manually understand the group’s livestock situation is now automated. The system currently updates four times a day across the business, but Archer aims to increase it to eight to enable the business to run on live inventory data during every trading day.

The used stock locator is now up to date with live cars with the right photos and descriptions, including all current part exchanges and used cars that have been identified to send to auction partners.

Archer added: “All of our cars sit on the platform including demos and courtesy cars. It makes it much easier to take a complete overview of our stock and know what is for sale and what is not. By setting our own rules on the age and type of used car that is not right for retailing we can shift the car on quickly and efficiently through our wholesale disposal channel. It avoids sales managers having to make manual decisions on every car on whether it is for sale and at what price.”

