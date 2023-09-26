Michael Bycroft will take on a wider brief at Asset Alliance Group after being promoted to the new position of Managing Director of Asset Finance & Leasing, the group said in a press release.

Previously MD of Bus & Coach, Bycroft now assumes responsibility for the strategic development of the Group and will oversee the truck and trailer contract hire, leasing and finance sales divisions, as well as the bus & coach, vendor finance and general asset finance sides of the business.

Bycroft says: “I am excited about the opportunities to grow all divisions in the Group. We have seen significant growth across the business over the last few years, particularly in the Bus & Coach, Vendor Finance, and General Asset Finance divisions.

“I want to make sure this progression continues and that we maximise our capabilities to develop all areas of the business. All our budgets and forecasts point to another strong year ahead for Asset Alliance Group and I’m very confident we are putting the right stepping stones in place to allow every division to prosper.”

Bycroft has played a key role in the growth of Bus & Coach since Forest Asset Finance, the company he founded with Darren Fitzpatrick, was acquired by Asset Alliance Group in 2015.

In February, the bus and coach division reached a major milestone in its history after exceeding £500 million in funding vehicles for the sector.

“As we enter an exciting period of growth for our business, Michael’s new role will be pivotal to fostering closer collaboration between all divisions to ensure we achieve our targets for the business in the next 12 months and the years beyond,” says Asset Alliance Group CEO, Willie Paterson.

Reporting directly to Bycroft will be Martyn Bellis, Commercial Director; Paul Wright, Sales Director for Contract Hire & Leasing; Darren Fitzpatrick, Sales Director Bus & Coach; Matt Board, Head of General Asset Finance, and Anthony Jones, Head of Vendor Finance.

