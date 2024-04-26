The finalists for the Sustainable Finance Summit 2024 Awards, set to take place in Paris on 16 May, have been unveiled.
These 12 prestigious awards commend leading financial institutions for their dedication to achieving sustainable objectives through innovation, comprehensive coverage, and meticulous data utilization across the continent.
The winners of these accolades will be revealed during an evening gala at the Saintclair Pavillon Dauphine in Paris, following a full day of conference activities and discussions.
Be part of the Sustainable Finance Summit 2024, supported by Leasing Life and Motor Finance Online. This summit will explore critical inquiries, including how businesses can realise their net-zero targets while continuing to fund essential assets. Discover which entities are prepared to endorse new environmentally friendly ventures and examine the future outlook of sustainable equipment financing.
Conclude the summit by attending our Awards gala, where we will celebrate the accomplishments of leading financial institutions in driving sustainable outcomes through financial innovation, extensive funding strategies, and sophisticated analysis across the continent.
2024 Award Categories
Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year: Environmental Aspects
DLL
Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year: Social Aspects
ARRAGO
International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC)
Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year: Governance Aspects
ABN AMRO Asset-Based Finance
UBS
Best Circular Economy Model: Equipment
CSI Leasing
Siemens Financial Services
Best “Give Me a New Life” Funding Programme
DLL
PEAC Solutions
Best Impact Finance Solution
BNP Paribas
ABN AMRO Asset-Based Finance
Best New Services Solutions: Data and Asset Management
TCS
Solifi
Best Energy Transition Financing Programmes
PEAC Solutions
Flexam
Amaranto Group
Siemens Financial Services
Best Energy Efficiency Financing Programme
Amaranto Group
Siemens Financial Services
Best E-Mobility Financing Programmes
DLL
PEAC Solutions
Siemens Financial Services
Best Energy Transition Strategy: Business Model & Service Innovation
Greenflex
Siemens Financial Services
The Best Sustainable Finance Company of the Year
DLL
BNP Paribas
Siemens Financial Services
Impact Cubed
BRAC International – Microfinance