Credit: Shutterstock.com

Auto Trader has reported positive trends in the UK used car market, with an improvement in consumer demand, transaction speed, and overall market health during February.

Despite these promising indicators, average retail prices continued their decline, marking the sixth consecutive month with a -8.3% year-on-year decrease. However, signs of stabilisation emerged, with February reporting the lowest month-on-month contraction (-0.6%) since October 2023.

Auto Trader recorded approximately 81.7 million cross-platform visits to its marketplace in February, reflecting a 9.4% increase compared to the same period last year. This heightened engagement aligns with robust consumer demand, as Auto Trader’s data reveals an 8% year-on-year increase in demand for February, surpassing January’s 6% uplift. Notably, around 80% of surveyed in-market car buyers expressed confidence in their ability to afford their next vehicle, with 31% feeling ‘much more’ confident.

The current pace of used car sales stands out, with an average selling time of just 27 days in February, marking the fastest speed of sale in 12 months and a significant improvement from January’s 40 days. This accelerated sales pace, particularly notable in specific segments like 3-5-year-old cars (26 days) and volume brands (25 days), contributed to a 3% year-on-year growth in transactions, according to Auto Trader’s retail sales tracker.

February also witnessed a 2.8% year-on-year increase in the supply of used cars entering the market, with notable growth in cars aged over 5 years (15.5%). However, the overall supply growth remains constrained by a 13.7% year-on-year decline in the 1-5-year-old stock, reflecting the lingering effects of the pandemic-related sales dip.

While supply growth trailed behind consumer demand, Auto Trader’s Market Health metric, assessing potential market profitability, rose by 5.1% year-on-year in February, surpassing the 4.2% recorded in January.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Motor Finance Online. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

However, nuanced dynamics influenced market segments differently. Strong demand for cars below 12 months (up 32% year-on-year) was matched by a 30% increase in supply, resulting in a modest 1.4% Market Health increase. In contrast, the 1-3-year age group experienced a 15.8% year-on-year demand increase against a supply drop of 15.3%, leading to a robust 37% Market Health increase.

Despite these positive market conditions, Auto Trader observed under-pricing of high-demand stock, likely influenced by wholesale value trends down approximately -13.4% year-on-year. Around 41,000 cars with a high Retail Rating score were advertised below their market average, indicating a potential cost of £27 million to retailers.

Richard Walker, Auto Trader’s Data & Insight Director, said: “February was another positive month for the used car market – demand was strong, stock sold quickly, and more cars were sold than last year. It’s disappointing therefore that retail prices were below where we would expect them to be given the otherwise very robust market health. Wholesale values are improving, and the number of vehicles being underpriced is falling, but still too many are being guided by trade rather than retail, and the result is an unnecessary erosion of margin.”

What the UK Government must do to increase EV uptake