Automotive retail operations entrepreneur David Manchester has joined forces with vehicle inventory management software platform providers Autofinity.
Autofinity enables retailers to deliver an enhanced experience for their customers by providing a ‘single view of the truth’ of all vehicle inventory including pipeline stock and courtesy vehicles. ViHUB creates one accurate data-rich source for each vehicle which in turn feeds online marketplaces and remarketing channels including retailer and OEM websites and classified sites such as Auto Trader. It also provides a similar platform – PiHUB, for parts and accessories powering online stores enabling worldwide sales with advanced automation.
As an associate consultant Manchester brings more than 40 years’ experience working with automotive retailers and OEMs including more than a decade heading up automotive and motorcycle retail consultancy Automotive Assets.
With extensive experience from managing automotive retail groups to chairing Peugeot’s National Dealer Council as well as stints with OEMs, Manchester has built up a formidable reputation as an operational strategist. Manchester’s consultancy mainly advises retailers on maximising their property assets including selling dealerships for alternative use and acquisitions of mainly owner operator and small group sites to larger retail groups.
Working with Autofinity, Manchester, whose first job in the automotive retail sector was as a ‘Saturday boy’ washing cars at the age of fourteen before undertaking a technician’s apprenticeship after leaving school, acts as an ambassador for the ViHUB and PiHUB platforms.
He said: “For the past three years, dealers haven’t had to worry about depreciation due to the high demand of used cars but that challenge is now back. Together with the proliferation of EV ownership and with it, the increasing volume of used EVs, it means data quality and accurate vehicle inventory is key if dealers are to have the right stock in the right place at the right time for the right price.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“This is where Autofinity’s ViHUB platform has a vital role to play. In all my years working in the sector, I have not come across a product like it, ViHUB is truly unique. The platform tackles head on some of the major issues the sector faces such as improving data quality and managing vehicle inventory to reduce days in stock and sell cars faster which ultimately translates into higher profits.”
Andy Whitehair, Autofinity CEO, said: “Our partnership with Automotive Assets represents another stage in our strategy of connecting with likeminded companies where our product offerings and services complement one another. We are looking forward to working with David and we are delighted that he has very quickly recognised the benefits of ViHUB and our parts platform PiHUB and how both can transform a retailer’s omnichannel delivery.”