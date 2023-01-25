BCA and Lookers have announced the renewal of their existing remarketing partnership for a further two years, the two said in a statement.

The new agreement, which commenced on 1 January 2023, will run to the end of 2024, with around 35,000 vehicles likely to be offered for sale during that time.

Private-equity-backed Constellation Automotive Group owns BCA and has large share ownership in Lookers Plc.

Lookers stock will be offered from BCA locations nationwide, with a branded online sales programme featuring Lookers Retail, Lookers Leasing and Lookers Budget vehicles.

All vehicles are pre-sale prepared by BCA, sold with full documentation and all eligible vehicles are offered under the BCA Assured scheme. Lookers provide representation for every online sale, ensuring provisional sale decisions are made quickly.

BCA buyers participate via BCA Online or the BCA Buyer app and both cars and commercial vehicles feature in the programme, with cars sold daily and a dedicated LCV sale every Friday.

Lookers is one of the top 3 dealer groups in the UK with a multi-franchise offering that represents 32 volume and premium car manufacturers.

Duncan McPhee, Lookers COO, said: “BCA are the acknowledged market leaders and offer an innovative and joined-up approach to remarketing, with a highly successful digital programme that delivers real buying power. We are very pleased to announce this substantial renewal with BCA to remarket around 35,000 vehicles over the next two years and look forward to evolving our highly successful remarketing partnership.”

“We are delighted to have secured the renewal of this substantial remarketing partnership with Lookers. Lookers offer a superb choice of cars and commercials and this renewed deal will deliver a wide range of attractive stock for buyers via BCA Online and the BCA Buyer app.” Craig Purvey, BCA Chief Commercial Officer

