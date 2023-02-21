Ogilvie Fleet, a UK-based independent leasing company, has appointed Elise Bollard as its head of business development following a 14-year absence from the company.

During this time Bollard spent the last nine years at Honda (UK) and was with Volkswagen Group UK for almost five years prior to that, according to Bollard’s LinkedIn profile.

In a statement Bollard said: “It’s great to be back working with Ogilvie Fleet once again. The biggest change over this time has been the huge investments that Ogilvie has made in its technology, the advancements for the customer have been phenomenal, and we are now able to offer truly cutting-edge solutions.”

Elise Bollard

Bollard will be employed in a UK-wide role, working with 13 area managers across the Scottish, Northern and Southern teams, the company said in a statement.

It added that Bollard will be the first port of call for customers seeking fleets of between 50 and 300 vehicles.

“Ogilvie is unique in partnering with a wide range of daily rental providers across the UK, which gives us access to more than 500k available vehicles at any time,” Bollard said in a statement.

“Between Ogilvie’s advanced fleet management software systems, its unrivalled access to vehicles and its independent nature which means we are not tied to any one solution for a customer, I look forward to bringing these advantages to UK fleets,” Bollard added.

Nick Hardy, sales and marketing director at Ogilvie Fleet, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Elise back into the Ogilvie Fleet team. Having been a highly successful area manager, Elise has a wealth of understanding of Ogilvie’s culture and values but will also be able to appreciate our advancements with fresh eyes. With an uncontested customer-first approach, and huge experience behind her we are proud to have Elise back with Ogilvie Fleet.”

Elise Bollard joins three other new starters since the start of the year, with Faye Winter, Kirsty Ellison and Gemma Fulwood joining the customer service team in Sheffield.