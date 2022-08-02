bp to invest £50m in UK-based EV battery testing centre and lab

Energy major bp has announced plans to invest up to £50m in a new UK-based electric vehicle (EV) battery testing centre and analytical laboratory.

The new facilities will be located at bp’s global headquarters for Castrol business in Pangbourne, Berkshire, where it will support the technology, engineering and science roles.

The facilities are slated to open by the end of 2024.

bp expects the new units to support the development of fluid technologies and engineering for hybrid and fully battery electric vehicles.

Related Articles

Additionally, other industries requiring thermal management such as data centres could also use the e-fluid technologies and engineering.

Earlier, bp committed to investing up to £18bn in the UK’s energy system by the end of 2030.

Castrol will use the new units to partner with car makers and suppliers to develop future battery technology and associated thermal management fluids. It also plans to develop technologies to enable the ‘ultra-fast’ charging.

Castrol CEO Michelle Jou said: “The growth of EV fluids is a huge opportunity, and we aim to be the market leader in this sector. This significant new investment will now allow us to build additional strategic technologies and capabilities to further advance EV fluids for the future.

“The facilities will also be an amazing showcase to demonstrate our integrated technology expertise to customers as we help drive the transition to EVs.”

bp pulse senior vice president Richard Bartlett said: “This investment will help us co-develop battery and charger technology and digital solutions with our OEM partners to help EVs go further, charge faster and last longer.”

Last week, bp and Iberdrola joined forces to expand fast EV public charging infrastructure and develop green hydrogen production hubs.