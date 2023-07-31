On Monday, the FCA introduced new regulations under the Consumer Duty Act to ensure companies are offering a fair deal to their customers.

The regulator has since set out a 14-point plan to ensure banks appropriately pass on interest rate rises to customers and communicate clearly on savings deals.

In what has been termed the biggest overhaul in decades of finance industry regulation, motor finance companies are manufacturing ways to manage the new regulations.

iVendi has launched a new Consumer Duty customer journey which has been incorporated across its product ranges.



The changes have been made to its core Connected Retailing platform – used for selling motor finance both online and in the showroom – to meet FCA aims of ensuring customers are provided with products that meet their needs and offer fair value.



Rob Severs, senior vice president of products and insight, said: “In May, we revealed details of the new five-step approach – lender-specific data, lender product videos, suitability assessments, signposting and interceptions – through which we would enable Consumer Duty compliance for dealers.

“The new journey we’re launching now, introduced across our product range, is very much that theory made practice.



“Our process ensures lenders are introducing products correctly and consistently, while managing the task of digitising and automating lender introducer packs within the motor finance journey. Especially, it aims to help protect vulnerable customers through emphasising lender support and signposting additional resources.”



The changes to the Connected Retailing platform aim to meet the new compliance demands. Last month, three new Consumer Duty product bundles were introduced which also include the new customer motor finance journey.



Consumer Duty Lite includes a finance calculator, online finance eligibility checking, multi-lender quoting and submission, FCA and commission disclosure status, among other criteria.

Classic adds iVendi’s Digital Deal, enabling dealers to create a finance proposition for each customer, while Ultimate features showroom finance eligibility checking and online vehicle reservations.



Severs said: “With Consumer Duty now in effect following the end of July deadline, there is considerable interest in these new products from dealers who recognise that digitalising the motor finance journey is really the only viable route through which to deliver the processes and management information that make compliance practical.”

Vintage cars in the age of EV



