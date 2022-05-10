Car finance marketplace Zuto earns B Corp certification

Manchester-based fintech Zuto has gained B Corp status, joining a growing movement of companies using business as a force for good, the company said in a press release.

Zuto, which operates an online platform that matches motor finance customers with the lenders, joins a line-up of over 4,000 certified B Corporations across the globe, including Patagonia, Innocent and We Transfer.

The fintech said becoming a B Corp follows a period of growth for Zuto, which is currently achieving over 50% revenue growth year on year.

The company said it is focused on creating a positive environment for employees by fostering a culture of equality and sustainability, citing that 43% of Zuto’s management team identify as women – more than double the average number of female executives at other fintech firms (19%).

Related

Transparency

Zuto said it is passionate about bringing its technology to the industry to make car financing as transparent as possible for customers. The company aims to eliminate any confusion surrounding whether a customer is approved for finance, what APR they will be offered, how much they can borrow, or which selection of lenders customers will be offered.

James Wilkinson

James Wilkinson, CEO at Zuto said: “Becoming a B Corp is the single proudest thing that has happened at Zuto. We are honoured to join the growing number of businesses that acknowledge a higher purpose, beyond just growth and profitability. Since the very start of our journey, we have been on a mission to change things for the better – not only for our customers, but also for our local community, our Zutonites, and the planet.”

“This comes at an exciting time for us as a business, as we go through a period of exponential growth and remain laser focussed on turning our purpose into a reality. We are expanding our Manchester headquarters and are on the lookout for like-minded individuals and people looking to make a real difference.”

The process of becoming B Corp certified is conducted via the B Impact Assessment – which involves a series of stringent assessments on every aspect of a business’s social and environmental performance – from renewable energy sources to diversity & inclusion (D&I).

40% of UK motorists rely on a satnav when driving: survey