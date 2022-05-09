40% of UK motorists rely on a satnav when driving: survey

Car finance experts at Zuto have conducted research to uncover the nation’s habits when it comes to directions and reliance on satnavs.

With 92% of those surveyed admitting to using a satnav on some occasion when driving, it’s clear that we’ve put our map reading skills to one side, the company said in a press release.

From uncovering which gender and age groups are most likely to rely on a satnav and maps to find locations, Zuto highlights how much we turn to this technology as a nation.

Male drivers rely on satnavs more than female drivers

The research, commissioned by Zuto, found that male drivers are more reliant on the technology than women, as one in seven (13%) of male drivers use a sat nav every time they drive, in comparison to only one in 12 female drivers (8%).

However, when driving to a new destination, one in three female drivers (30%) feel nervous, in comparison to just one in ten (9%) male drivers in the same situation.

When asked what the most important feature in a car is, two-fifths of both male and female drivers (41%) deem having an installed satnav an important feature when purchasing a new car. Showcasing just how important this technology is in our modern-day life.

Drivers in older age groups are less likely to use a satnav

Research has found that the age group least likely to ever use a satnav is those aged 55-64, with 20% of drivers claiming they never use one. This is in comparison to the 25-34 age group where just shy of a quarter (23%) claim that they use a satnav every time they drive. Highlighting how age affects drivers’ reliance on technology.

How drivers reacted under pressure

When travelling to new locations, the research uncovered that almost one fifth (19%) of Brits feel some level of nerves, which could be a reason why 93% of us either have a satnav installed in our car already, or turn to our phone before making a journey.

With this in mind, and to investigate this research further, Zuto experimented with two couples from different age groups, one with a satnav and one without, to see which pair would reach an unknown destination the quickest. The full video can be viewed here.

Lucy Sherliker, head of customer at Zuto, said: “The modern-day society which we live in is becoming increasingly technologically advanced. Because of this, we wanted to research how reliant drivers are on Sat Nav technology and what difference their use of them makes in how drivers feel about travelling to a new destination.

“Whilst looking at various variables such as age and gender and our physical experiment, we have highlighted just how reliant we are as a nation on satnavs.”

Zuto commissioned TLF Research to survey 1,000 respondents in March 2022.