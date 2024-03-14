Carwow has teamed up with Warranty Solutions Group (WSG) to launch ‘BuySafe’, a consumer-to-business auction programme aimed at providing security to dealers purchasing vehicles through its online auctions.
Addressing the challenges dealers encounter in spotting hidden issues during inspections, BuySafe covers the repair or replacement costs of approximately 3,000 parts across vital systems like the engine, gearbox, alternator, differential, infotainment, lighting units, and supercharger, including associated labour expenses.
Dealers can use this protection for a fee of £59 plus VAT per vehicle, reducing the risk of unexpected repair bills.
Sally Foote, Carwow’s Chief Commercial Officer, highlighted the platform’s commitment to transparency and trust in the motor trade, stating, “BuySafe has been created to give dealers assurance that they won’t face a hefty repair bill should something go wrong mechanically or electrically.”
John Colinswood, CEO of Warranty Solutions Group (WSG), said: “We firmly believe this trailblazing initiative will transform the online vehicle auction industry.”
In addition to Carwow/WSG’s BuySafe, Carwow has enhanced its vehicle collection and delivery service, simplifying the transition process for dealers and consumers alike. Support is available from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, Monday to Saturday, underscoring Carwow’s dedication to customer satisfaction and convenience.
