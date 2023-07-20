Fleet management companies CBVC and ElectriX are expanding their partnership to include business contract hire.

Until now ElectriX was only available to personal customers. It is now extended to help businesses switch to electric vehicles.

Mike Manners, managing director of CBVC, which provides the leasing journey for ElectriX, said:

“We are really pleased to add business contract hire to the ElectriX offering.

“The environmental, social, and governance agenda (ESG) is so important for businesses right now and the transition to electric vehicles is a core part of that.”

Business contract hire can be a cost-effective option for small to medium enterprises looking to lease an electric vehicle rather than purchase it. Low benefit-in-kind taxation is also a significant incentive for drivers to make the switch to zero-emission motoring.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reported 152,968 Battery Electric Vehicle new registrations year-to-date (June), an uplift of 33 per cent against the same period last year.

The SMMT predicts that nearly half a million plug-in vehicles (including hybrid electric vehicles and battery electric vehicles) will join Britain’s roads this year.

