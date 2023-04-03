Ebbon Automotive has seen a rise in the first quarter of this year in the number of leasing brokers who have signed up to use its e-procurement platform, LeaseLink, for new vehicle orders.

Since January, around 90 leasing brokers have signed application forms to use Leaselink, which is currently utilised by around 40 of the country’s largest leasing companies to electronically handle and process new vehicle orders and deliveries.

BMW, Toyota GB and Volvo Car UK have recommended the use of Leaselink for leasing brokers they work with and who want to order their vehicles for end customers.

Claire Hughes, Ebbon Automotive’s head of commercial partnerships, said: “The growth in leasing brokers using Leaselink really began at the start of this year and, after only a few orders in January, we saw over 200 new vehicle orders in February – the overwhelming majority of which were either battery electric vehicles or hybrids.

“We are currently talking to other OEMs that want to go down this route with the leasing brokers they work with as they see real advantages, on both sides, in brokers being users of the system,” she said.

“Leaselink provides greater visibility of the dealer’s order bank and, therefore, increased awareness of where the vehicle is in the supply pipeline and when it is likely to be delivered, allowing leasing brokers to provide accurate information to their end customers.

“Delivery is also paperless by default as the overwhelming majority of dealers using Leaselink also utilise our […] collection and delivery solution, moDel, […]

“All processes are captured electronically, which dramatically reduces the chance of error,” she said.

The Ebbon Automotive business area within the Ebbon Group comprises Leaselink, moDel and Stockviewer, the campaign management software The other business areas within the Group are Ebbon Compliance and Ebbon Intelligence.

