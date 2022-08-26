Global fleet maintenance software market to grow 9.2% by 2032

Credit: Panchenko Vladimir/Shutterstock

Global sales of the fleet maintenance software market will reach a moderate compound annual growth rate of 9.2% between 2022 to 2032, according to Dublin-based market research company FactMR.

The net worth of the fleet maintenance software market will reach US$30.9 billion by 2032, increasing from US$ 11.6 billion in 2021, the group reported.

Fleet maintenance software is a digital solution that allows the manager or employees to complete a series of specified duties in the management and administration of all parts of a private or public organisation’s fleet of vehicles used in logistics or transportation.

These tasks cover the whole process starting from vehicle purchase, operation and final disposal – resulting in huge demand for fleet maintenance software in the present market, the group said in a press release.

Takeaways

• The overall increase of the worldwide fleet maintenance software market, calculated in absolute dollars, is expected to reach roughly US$ 18.1 billion during the next ten years.

• Based on component type, the services segment, with a higher growth rate of 9%, is anticipated to overtake the market against the solution segment by 2032.

• Passenger car segment remains the largest contributor to the market, with a projected growth rate of 9% between 2022 to 2032.

• In terms of overall value, the market in the US occupies the largest share. In the year 2022, the size of the US market is estimated to be US$ 4.7 billion.

• While UK market is rapidly expanding with the highest CAGR of 9.1% through 2032.

