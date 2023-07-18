Edinburgh-based fleet management company Gofor has been appointed to oversee Mowi Scotland’s transition to a combined electric and plug-in hybrid EV fleet.

Mowi is the world’s largest producer of Atlantic salmon and intends to transition to a low-carbon model. Mowi Scotland has partnered with Gofor to transition all its company cars to be zero-emission or hybrid by 2025.

The company has already begun its change to electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and is now undertaking the installation of workplace charging at its sites.

Originally deploying 7kw charge points, Mowi is now looking to introduce more rapid charging to its business as it seeks to meet the evolving demands of its low-carbon fleet.

Graham Lesslie, managing director of Gofor, said: “We’ve taken a highly proactive approach to ensure that the switch to electric and hybrid is as smooth as possible for Mowi.

“The Gofor team set up test drives to get employees comfortable with EVs and we also facilitated workplace charge point installation to make running the vehicles really easy.

“Our customer success team will support Mowi in the future with both vehicles and chargers as they transition to a reduced carbon fleet.”

Gofor has provided a range of fleet management support materials to assist Mowi during its decarbonisation process.

The first fully EVs – Citroen e-Spacetourers – have been delivered, alongside a new dual-branded MG4 Electric.

Allan Macdonald, area manager for Mowi, said: “In addition to the clear environmental benefits from this move, thanks to the electric people carriers, it is now easier to transport staff to and from their place of work which will also help with recruitment in the future.”

Ian Barrett, purchasing manager, said: “We now have e-vehicle charging points at our head office in Fort William as well as our salmon hatcheries at Lochailort and Invermoriston […] Our plan is to expand these charging points at our many business locations across the Highlands and Islands.”

Ongoing investment in UK electric vehicle charging infrastructure means the number of public chargers continues to increase, a move welcomed by Gofor.

Gofor is actively encouraging its electric vehicle customers to invest in workplace charging infrastructure and the business facilitates installation as part of its full fleet management package.

Smaller cars ‘reduce demand for critical metals by almost a quarter’