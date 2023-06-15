A new EV car brand, GWM ORA, has launched Personal (PCH) and Business (BCH) leasing rates for its ORA Funky Cat First Edition vehicle.

Business customers can finance this EV from £199 per month, with retail customer leasing available from £239.

These price offerings make ORA Funky Cat the best value ‘family-sized’ BEV currently available in the UK leasing market, the carmaker said in a statement.

GWM ORA is part of Great Wall Motors, one of China’s top automotive manufacturers.

ORA Funky Cat is the first of many models introduced in the UK under the GWM ORA brand. For now, the ‘First Edition’ iteration of the ORA Funky Cat is available for delivery in a week and comes with high specifications as standard – including features such as 360-degree cameras, electric front seats, internet radio and intelligent voice assistant.

GWM ORA UK managing director, Toby Marshall, said: “These new leasing rates will ensure that ORA Funky Cat is one of the most financially accessible BEVs in the market to both retail and business leasing customers.

“As a new brand, our strategy in the short term is focused on creating greater awareness and visibility of our products across the UK. These attractive new leasing rates will go some way to helping us achieve that.”

PCH at £239, with an initial payment of £2,151. Annual Mileage 5,000 per annum, over 48 months, non-maintained and excess mileage charge at 11.28 pence per mile.

BCH at £199 + VAT, an initial payment of £1,791 + VAT. Annual Mileage 5,000 per annum, over 48 months, non-maintained and excess mileage charge at 9.4 pence per mile.

GWM ORA UK Leasing provides leasing rates.