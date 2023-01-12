Automotive finance provider of high-end vehicles, JBR Capital, has announced that since its establishment in 2015, it has hit a milestone of £1bn in lending.

In a statement JBR Capital said it has rapidly accelerated over the last 12 months – 2022 being the company’s most successful with £279m in lending alone – regularly underwriting between £20m to £30m per month.

It is believed the company remains the UK’s only independent finance lender with a sole focus on supercars, luxury cars and prestige vehicles per month over £25,000 and up to £750,000.

Consolidating its position as the UK’s leader in bespoke finance for high-end vehicles, JBR Capital has underwritten 10,900 individual loans in the six years since it was founded, with the largest loan being more than £3m, while the £1bn total figure equates to 11,356 Porsche 911 Carreras, 3,688 Lamborghini Aventadors, or 83 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Gullwing Uhlenhaut Coupés (if more than two were ever made).

Among customers, Porsche was the most in-demand marque, of which the 911 Carrera was the most popular model. Range Rover and Audi placed as second and third marques respectively, with the Range Rover Sport and R8 as the second and third most popular models.

With demand from the company’s ever-growing base of clients increasing, JBR aims to break another milestone by lending a further £1bn to customers in just two years from now.

Nayan Kisnadwala, Chief Executive Officer at JBR Capital, said: “We have achieved this significant milestone thanks to the dedication of our colleagues and loyal introducers – it is a real ‘wow’ moment. At the heart of every company are the people, thanks to the self-belief of all everyone at JBR Capital they are the reason we have reached this momentous part of our journey. Our engaged workforce has created an engaged customer; I would like to thank all of them for believing in us. We’re going to achieve a billion pounds again, in two years.”

Darren Selig, Founder & Chief Commercial Officer at JBR Capital, said: “We are overjoyed to have reached the milestone of £1bn in lending, which has allowed us to help thousands of car enthusiasts fulfil their dreams of owning a luxury or high-performance vehicle. We understand the excitement and pride that comes with driving a high-end car, and we are grateful to have been able to make that a reality for so many people.

“Our partnerships allow us to stay connected with the high-performance automotive community and attend key events throughout the year. We are confident that, with the continued trust and support of our valued introducers and customers, we will be able to lend a further £1bn in the next two years. Thank you to all of our clients for choosing JBR Capital to finance their dream cars.”

As part of its 2022 sustainability initiative, JBR Capital is in partnership with Carbon Neutral Britain to offset 5,000 miles of carbon emissions for each car financed by its clients, in a bid to reduce the environmental impact of high-end vehicle ownership. Loans for electric vehicles increased to 6% of JBR Capital’s loan book by the end of 2022.