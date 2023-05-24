Osprey Charging, a UK-based electric vehicle (EV) charging network, has opened the largest EV charging hub in the South West: a 16-bay dedicated EV re-charging location at Salmon’s Leap, Buckfastleigh on the A38 Devon Expressway.

The flagship site will provide local residents, businesses and visitors with reliable EV infrastructure, helping to improve air quality, reduce noise pollution and support local decarbonisation efforts.

Salmon’s Leap is Osprey’s first land acquisition. The car park has been re-designed specifically for EV charging: there are two long bays for towing vehicles, wide bays for disabled access.

Strawberry Fields farm shop opens on-site soon.

The site is easily accessible from both the Plymouth-bound and Exeter-bound carriageways of the A38. A planning application is underway for a service-station-style canopy.

The 16 charge points at the hub are compatible with all rapid-charging vehicles. Each is capable of 300kW charging for vehicles able to accept this level of charging. This means customers of the hub can add 100 miles of range in just 15-25 minutes.

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging, said: “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve created at Salmon’s Leap. We purchased the land so have been able to precisely design the space and install hardware that maximises the availability and ease of use of chargers for all types of vehicles and drivers.

“Our largest site yet, it is a significant milestone for the Osprey team as we work tirelessly to ensure that our nationwide infrastructure deployment of rapid EV charging stations continues at an unprecedented pace.”

Osprey installed as many chargers in the first quarter of this year as it did during the whole of 2022. From January to March this year, 142 Osprey EV charging stations went live in 10 weeks, equalling the number of charge points installed throughout 2022.

EV uptake continues to increase across the country – over a fifth of new vehicles registered so far in 2023 in the UK are electric. Ahead of the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles, more and more UK drivers are looking for public EV charging as standard.

