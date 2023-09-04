Only a few more days are left to submit your industry nominations for this year’s Motor Finance Europe Awards 2023 – to be held at the InterContinental Wien, Vienna, Austria, on 19-20th October.

The 9th edition of the Motor Finance Europe Conference & Awards promises to bring together the industry’s finest from across Europe to deliver actionable insights into the latest regulatory requirements, technological innovations, strategic developments, and strategies of use to vehicle financing experts.

Last year’s Conference was a great success and included the participation of Mercedes-Benz Auto Finance, Tesla Financial Services, NETSOL, AutoTrader, Volvol Financial Services and Toyota Financial Services – among others.

This year’s two-day event will culminate in an awards ceremony on the evening of the 19th. The deadline for entries for this year’s 13 award nominations is 5pm GMT on 8th September 2023.

How to submit your nominations:

1. Download and complete the Entry Form.

2. Send your completed Entry Form and supporting documents to Christy Chang: christy.chang@arena-international.com by the deadline.

The 13 Award Categories are:

Captive Finance Company of the Year

Independent Finance Provider of the Year

Sub-Prime Lender of the Year

Non-Bank Lender of the Year

Advisory Firm of the Year

Legal Provider of the Year

Digital Innovation of the Year (Technology Company)

Best Finance Product of the Year

Best Mobility Solution

Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year

The following awards are presented to individuals and as such these will be awarded by the judging panel without prior nomination.

Industry Ambassador of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award Rising Star Award