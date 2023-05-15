A Lancashire-based EV charge point and fleet provider is looking to expand over the coming months after receiving a £40,000 loan from Lancashire County Council’s Rosebud Finance.

Leki Cars provide businesses with electric cars for their employees, delivered through a salary sacrifice scheme. Leki describes itself as the only company in the UK offering a fully-funded solution for the supply and installation of commercial EV chargers.

In a statement, Leki Cars said after contacting Boost, Lancashire’s Business Growth Hub, the company was referred to Access to Finance Lancashire, a Lancashire County Council-funded service that helps local companies find and secure financing.

Access to Finance specialist Cassim Patel met with the business to explore debt and equity funding solutions.

Following the support from Rosebud, Jonathan and Carmel Adshead (the business owners) are now looking to expand their operation in the coming months by bringing on new staff members. They also plan to revamp their website to cope with increased traffic as demand for the business and electric vehicle market grows.

Carmel Adshead, director of operations at Leki Cars, said: “It’s brilliant to have the financial support from Rosebud, especially as we enter a period of growth.

“I would love to encourage more females into the automotive sector. Accessing finance is one of the barriers women can face when starting and growing a business, so this funding is incredibly significant.”

Delivered by GC Business Finance, the £11.25m fund aims to create in excess of 100 jobs per year across 12 local authority areas in Lancashire. It focuses on sectors such as aerospace, manufacturing, tech, digital and creative, energy and environment, health innovation, and financial and professional services.

Jonathan Nelson, senior loan manager, at Rosebud said: “Having provided a large amount of loans in the last year, this highlights the extraordinary potential of local businesses like Leki Cars and the effect the fund has had driving growth.”

The Access to Finance Lancashire service is funded by Lancashire County Council and the European Regional Development Fund.

It gives Lancashire companies access to a team of finance and funding specialists to help them become investment-ready, understand their finance options, source and secure the best type of finance for their business. There is no cost to Lancashire businesses to access the support.

The Access to Finance Lancashire team also operates a regular support programme, Finance Simplified, designed to help businesses better understand their finances and the options available as they grow.

Councillor Aidy Riggott, Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Growth at Lancashire County Council, said: “It’s great to see the impact that Rosebud has on businesses in Lancashire like Leki Cars. The fund plays a crucial role in helping to establish start-ups, enabling job creation and further business growth and it is essential businesses continue to seek advice in order to enable long-term growth throughout the region.”

