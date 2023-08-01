Motor Finance has disclosed its lineup of speakers for this year’s two-day conference in Vienna, 19-20 October 2023.
The Motor Finance Conference & Awards 2023, in its 9th year, will bring together Europe’s top motor finance executives representing captors, lessors, fintechs, funders and professional service providers.
The event will take place at the InterContinental Wien (Johannesgasse 28, 1030 Wien) Austria, where industry experts will be offering insights and market analysis across a variety of topics.
Here’s a selection of industry experts confirmed for Vienna:
- Vanessa Govi, Chief Innovation Officer, ALD Automotive LeasePlan
- Giacomo Carelli, CEO CA Auto Bank and Chairman, Drivalia
- Klaus Entenmann, Chairman of the Board, Mercedes-Benz Auto Finance
- Karim el Abiary, CIO and Board Member, CreditPlus Bank
- Alice Altemaire, Chief Executive Officer, Mobilize Financial Services
- Chris Hanlon, Managing Director, First Citizen
- Eva Kellershof, VP Sales North America & Europe, NETSOL Technologies
- Ian Plummer, Commercial Director, AutoTrader
- Daniel Bălăceanu, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder, DRUID AI
- Colin Fleischmann, Director of Global Accounts and Business Development, Solifi
- Christopher Ley, Partner, Berylls Strategy Advisors
- Thomas Nokin, CEO, Basikon
