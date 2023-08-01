Motor Finance has disclosed its lineup of speakers for this year’s two-day conference in Vienna, 19-20 October 2023.

The Motor Finance Conference & Awards 2023, in its 9th year, will bring together Europe’s top motor finance executives representing captors, lessors, fintechs, funders and professional service providers.

The event will take place at the InterContinental Wien (Johannesgasse 28, 1030 Wien) Austria, where industry experts will be offering insights and market analysis across a variety of topics.

Here’s a selection of industry experts confirmed for Vienna:

Vanessa Govi, Chief Innovation Officer, ALD Automotive LeasePlan

Chief Innovation Officer, Giacomo Carelli, CEO CA Auto Bank and Chairman, Drivalia

CEO CA Auto Bank and Chairman, Klaus Entenmann, Chairman of the Board , Mercedes-Benz Auto Finance

Chairman of the Board Karim el Abiary, CIO and Board Member , CreditPlus Bank

CIO and Board Member Alice Altemaire, Chief Executive Officer , Mobilize Financial Services

Chief Executive Officer Chris Hanlon, Managing Director, First Citizen

Managing Director, Eva Kellershof, VP Sales North America & Europe , NETSOL Technologies

VP Sales North America & Europe Ian Plummer, Commercial Director , AutoTrader

Commercial Director Daniel Bălăceanu, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder , DRUID AI

Chief Product Officer and Co-founder Colin Fleischmann, Director of Global Accounts and Business Development , Solifi

Director of Global Accounts and Business Development Christopher Ley, Partner , Berylls Strategy Advisors

Partner Thomas Nokin, CEO, Basikon

For further information on speaker opportunities, contact: Niki Khoshkbary, Conference Producer, via email

niki.khoshkbary@arena-international.com or via phone +44 (0) 20 4540 7545

#MF23

Call for nominations: 9th Motor Finance Europe Awards, 2023