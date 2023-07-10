This year’s Motor Finance Europe Awards 2023 – to be held at the InterContinental Wien, Vienna, Austria, on 19-20th October – are open for nominations.

The 9th edition of the Motor Finance Europe Conference & Awards will bring together top people from across Europe to deliver key, actionable insights into the latest regulatory requirements, technological innovations, strategic developments, and strategies of use to vehicle financing experts.

Last year’s Conference was a great success and included the participation of Mercedes-Benz Auto Finance, Tesla Financial Services, NETSOL, AutoTrader, Volvol Financial Services and Toyota Financial Services – among others.

This year’s two-day event will culminate in an awards ceremony on the evening of the 19th. The deadline for entries for this year’s 13 award nominations is 5pm GMT on 8th September 2023.

How to submit your nominations:

1. Download and complete the Entry Form.

2. Send your completed Entry Form and supporting documents to Christy Chang: christy.chang@arena-international.com by the deadline.

The Award Categories and the eligibility for each are as follows:

Captive Finance Company of the Year

This award is open to nominations for the captive finance houses of any consumer or commercial vehicle producer. These finance companies have become increasingly important to the manufacturers in keeping overall motor sales volumes up. This in turn has driven greater levels of finance penetration and more innovation from the finance houses. For this award, the judges will take into account:

The performance of the finance company in terms of finance penetration by brands, and contribution to group profits and/or revenue

Evidence the finance company has helped parent company sales grow, despite the tough economic climate

Development of the business, e.g. new financial products and growth in volumes in the most recent financial year compared to the last

Independent Finance Provider of the Year

This award is for the bank-owned independent lender who is best able to demonstrate a track record of working well with intermediaries and can point to success in improving business volumes. Judges will specifically be looking for:

What makes the lender stand out from the competition

Development of the business, e.g. new financial products and growth in volumes in the most recent financial year compared to the last

Demonstrable relationship success with intermediaries, such as supporting dealer activity or helping with regulatory changes

Sub-Prime Lender of the Year

This award looks to acknowledge those who have provided finance to customers with less-than-stellar credit histories. Lending in this important niche usually involves higher rates but also higher risks, so this award is looking to see who has best adapted their business to cope with the challenges and made a success of it. Specifically, judges will look at:

Demonstrate a thorough approach to affordability and credit checking, without overly affecting response times

How customers – whose circumstances have changed and need guidance – are taken care of

Products specifically designed to be appropriate to sub-prime customers

Non-Bank Lender of the Year

This award is for a non-bank lender who is best able to demonstrate a proven track record of working well with end-user companies (and intermediaries) and has shown success in improving business volumes. Judges will specifically be looking for:

What makes the lender stand out from the competition

Development of the business, e.g. new financial products and growth in volumes in the most recent financial year compared to the last

Demonstrable relationship success with end-user companies and intermediaries, such as supporting dealer activity or helping with regulatory changes

Advisory Firm of the Year

This award is for a consultancy advisory firm that has stood out amongst its peers in taking a unique approach to the business, offering specific insight into the industry and pioneered motor finance as a key market in the past year.

Legal Provider of the Year

This award will recognise a legal services provider that is deemed to transact a significant proportion of its business in the motor finance industry. Judges will consider:

Team expertise in law relating to motor finance

Visibility and influence in the marketplace

Versatility, in terms of types of work undertaken (litigation, transactional etc)

Volume and complexity of work undertaken

Notable successes on behalf of clients

Digital Innovation of the Year (Technology Company)

This award is designed to recognise a specific digital innovation from a technology provider in the past 12 months. We’re looking for entries to demonstrate how this innovation does something new in the Motor/Auto market. Specifically, judges will consider:

Entrants must clearly identify a specific digital innovation of the past 12 months

Show evidence of how the innovation has improved the customer experience

Explain how this innovation has improved the sales performance of lenders

Best Finance Product of the Year

This award is for the finance product from a lender or funder which strikes the best balance between offering customers a good deal and ensuring a sustainable business for the company in question. The product in question should benefit the customer as well as the company. Specifically, judges will be looking at:

How the product works and what differentiates it from the market

Why a customer would choose this product over an alternative, and how they might benefit from it.

Evidence of customer satisfaction balanced against the need for sustainable business practices

Best Mobility Solution

This award recognises the changing nature of mobility and those who have led the market in enabling the next generation of mobility solutions. The judges will consider:

Solutions that consider changing consumer behaviour to meet new needs

What makes this product different to what has come before

Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year

ESG, sustainability, green energy and the environment is the order of the day as the European Commission has unveiled a series of Net Zero Targets aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) in recent years to reduce emissions across Europe – with the motor industry integrating a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030. This award will recognise a leader in the industry, driving adoption of ESG best practices, EVs and greener alternative fuel vehicles or promoting better environmental practices. Judges will consider:

An initiative designed to help consumers and businesses reduce their emissions

Evidence of uptake and success of the programme

The following awards are presented to individuals and as such these will be awarded by the judging panel without prior nomination.

Industry Ambassador of the Year

This award will go to an individual who has helped to develop and enhance the reputation or the economic role of the motor finance industry over the past 12 months.

Lifetime Achievement Award

This award will go to an individual who has helped to build and shape the motor finance industry over the course of their career. They will have taken strategic leadership roles within a company or companies, and steered them to greater success, mentored colleagues through challenges and be a top influencer in the industry. The Lifetime Achievement is, above all else, a recognition of a career which has shown experience, talent, and a commitment to the motor finance sector.

Rising Star Award

Motor finance is famously an industry of experienced heads who know their industry like the back of their hands. This can make standing out a difficult task for newer members of the industry, and this award looks to help highlight the work of someone under the age of 35. The winner does not need to have yet risen to a senior job but will need to be someone who can evidence the positive impact they have had on the motor finance industry to date.