In a strategic move to bolster its international footprint, automotive software firm MAD Devs has initiated operations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
MAD Devs is taking a role in supporting Mercedes by implementing lead management and document management platforms, it said in a press release.
The primary objective is to enhance the customer experience and streamline operational processes for improved efficiency.
David Boyce, CEO at MAD Devs, said: “We’ve placed dealers at the core of our innovation programme, accelerating the pace of deploying developments to our platform. This customer-centric approach has gained traction in the UK and is propelling growth on a global scale.”
The UK-based automotive technology company, now operational at 1,500 sites globally, focuses on assisting dealers in various aspects, from increasing sales conversion rates to ensuring compliance procedures are followed.
Boyce emphasised the evolving landscape of retail and consumer behaviour: “New retail models and changing consumer behaviour have heightened the demand for technology platforms capable of seamlessly supporting the customer journey in omnichannel retail.”
Boyce added: “Understanding a team’s performance is essential. The top 30% of salespeople can outperform the bottom 30% by up to four times, and top-performing salespeople invest 22% more time interacting with customers. Our technology facilitates performance enhancement across dealerships through user-friendly software.”
