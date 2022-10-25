View all newsletters
October 25, 2022

Motor Finance Europe Conference 2022 in pictures

By Alejandro Gonzalez

The Motor Finance Europe Conference in Berlin on October 20 involved a full day of discussion and panel debate that included a who’s who in the motor finance industry across Europe, featuring key speakers and guests representing Mercedes-Benz Auto FinanceMoxoKPMGSantanderiVendiBerylls Strategy AdvisorsTesla Financial ServicesFCA BankInfoCertCRIFClose Brothers Motor FinanceFICONETSOLErnixToyota Financial ServicesExperianVolvo Financial ServicesAutoTraderScriveQuicktrakCreditPlus Bank

Pre-conference

    Exhibitors

    Conference introduction by Alejandro Gonzalez, editor of Motor Finance Online

    Session 1: What is the changing future of the motor finance industry in uncertain times?

    Klaus Entenmann, chairman of the board of Mercedes-Benz Auto Finance
    Martin de Heus, EMEA director, enterprise and corporate solutions, Moxo
    • Paul Bennett, senior VP of international business development & banking alliances, iVendi
    • Simon Zimmermann, manager, KPMG Financial Services and Stefan Gunther, director, KPMG Financial Services
    Christopher Lay, associate partner, Berylls Strategy Advisors leads the panel discussion with Entenmann, de Heus, Zimmermann, Gunther and Bennett

    Session 2: What are the new operating and new finance models?

    • Giacomo Carelli, CEO FCA Bank, chairman Leasys/Drivalia
    • Leonardo Piva (CRIF) and Stefan Schetter (CRIF)
    • Lisa Watson, sales director, Close Brothers Motor Finance
    • Panel discussion (with Eva Kellershof, Otoz Mobility Client Partner, NETSOL)
    Luca Pollan, head of ICT, FCA Bank
    Michele Guido Mario Lavvizzari, chief international development officer, InfoCert
    Richard Cowley, principle consultant, FICO

    Session 3: How to adopt a flexible approach to mobility?

    Panel discussion with Alejandro Gonzalez, editor of Motor Finance Online
    Johan Hoff, SVP region Europe North & Central / Global Head of EaaS, Volvo Financial Services

    Session 4: What does the future of digitalisation in the motor finance sector look like?

    Joan Leandro, CEO, Mobilize Financial Services, Ross Oliver (Quiktrak), Thomas Nokin, CEO, Basikon, Niklas Fehrm (Scrive) and Fiona Mackay, head of finance and leasing, AutoTrader, leads the discussion
    Daniel Eschbach, chief commercial officer, CreditPlus Bank
    • Ian Plummer, commercial director, AutoTrader
    • Niklas Fehrm, chief revenue officer, Scrive
    • Ross Oliver, director EMEA operations, Quiktrak

