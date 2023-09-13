Angi Energy Systems, a provider of technologies and solutions to decarbonise the mobility ecosystem, announced a collaboration with Nikola Corporation, a firm specialising in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply, via the HYLA brand.

According to a statement by the company, ANGI will look to support Nikola’s plan to create the largest North American open network of commercial hydrogen refuelling stations by providing technically advanced hydrogen fueling dispensers, under Nikola’s HYLA brand.

The dispensers are expected to be the industry’s first HD-ready solutions in the field, offering high-flow refuelling for heavy-duty vehicles.

The network build-out is in partnership with Voltera, a provider of infrastructure necessary to support the full decarbonization of transportation.

The partners believe that hydrogen fuel cell technology is better suited for many heavy-duty commercial vehicles due to a more rapid refuelling time, lower weight, and greater energy efficiency.

Hydrogen FCEVs are currently being developed by most leading global truck manufacturers, with the Hydrogen Council reporting that more than 130 FCEV models are expected to be assembled during 2023, of which the majority consists of commercial vehicles.

“The landscape of commercial transportation is shifting with Nikola’s hydrogen-powered trucks paving the way to a sustainable future. With our cutting-edge technology harnessing a robust hydrogen network, innovation meets environmental responsibility, setting new standards for the transportation industry” said Nikola’s executive leader of Energy, Ryan McGeachie.