Nissan GB has announced the appointment of a new fleet director as it plans for a fully electrified range of vehicles for businesses.

Marco Capozzoli, who has worked at Nissan for nearly six years and has experience in leasing, finance and vehicle rental, will take on the new position with immediate effect.

He succeeds Csaba Vincze, who has taken on the role of director of network development and customer quality.

Capozzoli said: “I’d like to continue the mid-term fleet strategy with special focus on the dealer network and maximise our performance through sales channel optimisation.

“With a newly launched range of fantastic, electrified vehicles, including the fully electric Ariya and Townstar compact van, these are exciting times for Nissan GB.

“With our ten-year heritage in electric vehicles, we have valuable experience to help businesses that are looking to cut their carbon footprint and transition to a zero-emission fleet. I look forward to this exciting challenge and continuing to help our customers embrace the electrified era.”

Capozzoli has worked as Nissan GB’s National Dealer Fleet Manager for nearly six years, with responsibility for managing national SME business sales performance and recently establishing a national van sales strategy. Prior to this, he worked in a number of roles at VW Group Leasing, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services and Hertz.

Michael Auliar, sales director at Nissan GB, added: “Fleet will be a key factor in our future success, so I’m delighted to see Marco taking on this exciting new opportunity.

“He will continue to evolve our role as a trusted adviser to the UK’s vehicle fleets, both large and small, and ensure business can access advice that will facilitate their transition to a lower carbon future.”

Capozzoli takes up his new role as Nissan plans for a fully electrified line-up, with Juke Hybrid and e-POWER versions of Qashqai and X-Trail all launching in the last 18 months.

Car insurance jumps by up to £105 year-on-year