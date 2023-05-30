Paragon Bank’s Motor Finance division has promoted of Chris Taroni to the role of regional sales manager.

In his new role, Taroni will focus on the West Midlands and South Wales, and will report to Geoff Duncalf, national sales manager.

Taroni started his motor finance career at Paragon in 2017 as a sales executive, before progressing to sales team leader.

Regional sales managers are the first point of contact for Paragon’s introducer panel and the division has strengthened its resource to develop strong relationships with new and existing brokers and dealerships.

Taroni commented: “I am extremely excited to be taking on this new role, I look forward to utilising my skills and experience from five years with Paragon Motor Finance to provide intermediaries with the highest level of service possible moving forwards.

He continued: “The role will require a lot of hard work and dedication to ensure Paragon’s values and commitments are upheld at every opportunity. I thoroughly look forward to getting out to all my introducers and helping them to grow and develop their business through the products and services we have available to them.”

Geoff Duncalf, national sales manager said: “I am delighted Chris has been promoted to Regional Sales Manager, his knowledge of Paragon Motor Finance’s products and procedures will be invaluable in supporting our introducers across the Midlands and South Wales.”

