Not using telematics could lead to gaps in fleet data, says RAM Tracking

Telematics can also be tailored to fit the fleets' requirements. Credit: fancycrave1 from Pixabay.

RAM Tracking, a telematics and tracking services provider, has urged fleets to not give up on the use of telematics.

The service provider says that by not using telematics, fleets could risk losing essential fleet management data.

RAM Tracking stated that connected cars provide information directly from the vehicle and do away with the need for a black box or other tracking devices.

However, the data points can vary based on car manufacturers, thereby making it difficult for fleet operators to gain a holistic view of their vehicles, it added.

In contrast, telematics devices, offer a single platform that provides data collected across the full range of vehicles on the entire fleet.

RAM Tracking chief technology officer Richard Brown, said: “With connected cars, data is not universal and or consistently connected – different OEMs will offer different levels of connectivity and types of data collected – making the collecting and monitoring even more onerous for fleet managers.”

“We fit a device to track vehicles, but telematics offers a much more cost-effective approach to real-time data collection. Telematics makes fleet managers’ lives simpler.”

Telematics provides routing, closest unit job allocation, vehicle speed checking, ETAs, vehicle’s real-time location, idling, speeding alerts and maintenance reminders among others.

These devices can also be tweaked to suit the needs of fleets.

Richard added: “Connected cars have their place within fleet management but should not yet be considered the holy grail of real-time data retrieval for entire fleets. Telematics offers a one-stop platform for fleet managers to monitor their entire fleet on the same basis, producing consistent, accurate data to support effective fleet management.”