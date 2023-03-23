Shoreham Vehicle Auctions’ trade plate delivery team has seen its Nissan eNV200 seven-seat minibus hit the 150,000 mile mark this month.

And the all-electric Nissan is transporting plate drivers around the south of England to collect vehicles from vendors and deliver cars to dealers.

The team gets between 80-100 miles of range from the Nissan, which enables them to travel to London from Shoreham and back again in one journey.

SVA has installed 16 electric chargers at its Shoreham auction centre powered by a bank of 135 solar panels generating 50kW of energy. The Nissan charges overnight from the renewable energy generated from Shoreham’s 1,850 hours of sunshine each year. 80% of SVA’s company car and minibus fleet is now electric as it looks to accelerate its Road to Zero emissions.

Alex Wright, SVA’s managing director, said, “we have made a conscious decision to create our own electricity to power as many parts of the business as possible, including our company vehicles. We wanted to keep our Road to Zero simple by becoming self-sufficient and avoiding initiatives such as tree planting or offsetting emissions.”

“Our minibus is making countless shorter trips which is perfect for electric power. The running costs are low, it has zero tailpipe emissions and continues to be a loyal workhorse.”

