Speakers confirmed for Leaseurope Cascais 2022

Sustainability will take centre stage

Mike Berners-Lee, an expert in carbon footprinting, a professor at Lancaster University and an author, will give the keynote address at the Leaseurope annual convention in Cascais, Portugal on October 6 & 7.

Berners-Lee is the author of How Bad are Bananas? The Carbon Footprint of Everything and There is No Planet B: a Handbook for the Make or Break Years.

Mike Berners-Lee

Also on the bill is Fabrice Asvazadourian, banking lead for Europe at Accenture, who has recently published on what steps finance houses should take to take advantage of the potential of the metaverse.

Fabrice Asvazadourian

Leaseurope is composed of 46 member associations in 32 countries in the leasing and automotive rental industries across Europe.

Leaseurope will host the event with Eurofinas, the European Federation of Finance House Associations, which brings together 16 national associations throughout Europe representing finance houses, specialised banks, captive finance companies for cars, equipment, etc., manufacturers and universal banks.

Anne Valette, Leaseurope’s director-general, said that while Leaseurope’s focus on advocacy, lobbying and research (alongside gathering and generating statistics) has continued unabated over the last two years, Leaseurope has been less able to provide members with opportunities for face-to-face communication as the pandemic has made inroads across the entire continent.

“We want the membership to meet, exchange and connect. We view the networking and connections between people in the industry as quite critical, so this event will allow us to get back to where we were before the pandemic,” Valette said.

In previous years the event has attracted 350 to 400 delegates from across Europe.

Other speakers and moderators confirmed for Cascais 2022 include:

Tim Albertsen, CEO, ALD Automotive

Peter-Jan Bentein, Secretary General, NVL

Charlotte Dennery, CEO, BNP Paribas Personal Finance

Robert Gordon, CEO, Novuna

Peter Hupfeld, CEO, Nordea Finance

Paul Johnson-Ferguson, Executive Director, Invigors EMEA

Jean-Sebastian Leite, Head of Sustainable Finance, AGCO Finance

Sylwester Pedowicz, Country Manager, Ikano Bank Poland

Helder Barata Pedro, Secretary General, ACAP & Chair, ACEA Liaison Committee

John Rees, former Chief Commercial Officer, Societe Generale Equipment Finance

Wolfgang Reinhold, Chairman, CARA Car Remarketing Association Europe

Marije Rhebergen, Head of Sustainability, DLL

Ian Robertson, Executive Director, Invigors EMEA

Khaled Shahbo, Senior VP Europe, Enterprise Rent-a-car

Sven Siering, Managing Director, Vent.io

Kirsten van Toorenburg, Head of Research, Statistics & Training, ASSOFIN

Yann Toutant, Founder, Black Winch

Bart Vervenne, CEO Benelux, BNP Paribas Personal Finance

Gerry Wagner, Director, International Institutional Relations, Arval

Mathias Wagner, CEO, CHG Meridian