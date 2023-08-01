Alan Greer has been appointed as the new head of finance at Startline Motor Finance.



The role will involve managing and developing the finance function of the business. His responsibilities will include contributing to the growth strategy by delivering financial insights.



Previously, Greer spent more than 20 years at Clydesdale Bank and Virgin Money, including senior roles in reporting, planning, capital management and corporate finance.

Most recently, he worked for 18 months in EY’s strategy and transactions team specialising in due diligence for deals involving financial services clients.



He said: “It is an exciting time to be joining Startline, taking the opportunity to develop the company’s finance function and delivering new capabilities that will help drive the business forward as it embarks on the next stage in its growth journey.”



Paul Burgess, CEO at Startline Motor Finance, said: “Enhancing our finance function is fundamental to the future expansion of our company and, in Alan, we believe that we have recruited someone who will very much be at the heart of that process.”

