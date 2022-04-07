Stellantis and the CEA collaborate on battery modelling

Search is on for increasing lifespan of batteries

A partnership between multinational automotive manufacturer Stellantis and CEA, a France-based public research institute, has yielded the first advances of its collaboration in the field of digital modelling of batteries.

These models, which make it possible to analyse charging time strategies and the mechanisms of battery degradation, are intended to increase their lifespan and to better control the environmental impacts of the various battery technologies in the five years to come.

“We are happy to benefit from the expertise of the CEA”, said Nicolas Champetier, senior vice-president for advanced engineering propulsion systems at Stellantis.

“This work on digital modelling will have a positive impact on the performance and cost of use of batteries for customers”.

The company’s strategic plan Dare Forward 2030, unveiled on March 1, 2022, is an electrification strategy involving technological partnerships with companies working with state-of-the-art battery technologies in terms of energy efficiency and cost-in-use for customers.

“The CEA is proud to provide Stellantis with its technological expertise, considering all stages of the product life cycle, from its design to its end of life”, said Stephane Siebert, director of technological research, CEA.

The CEA’s mission is to promote the technologies it develops to support the competitiveness of companies and national technological sovereignty.

At the same time, the search for economic and environmental optima of the energy transition requires the design of components integrating the imperatives of sobriety, durability and recyclability.

The unprecedented expertise provided by the CEA and the resulting innovations has been irrigating the entire automotive industry for 30 years: manufacturers, equipment manufacturers and subcontractors, network managers and digital companies, the two said in a statement.