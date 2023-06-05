Jennifer Jones, TCH Leasing

TCH Leasing has extended its agreement with Fleet Assist for a further three years to provide SMR services to its fleet, public sector, salary sacrifice, and personal leasing customers.

TCH will continue to use Fleet Assist’s network of 5,000 independent and franchised garages to manage the SMR requirements for its fleet of 11,000 vehicles.

Not surprisingly TCH is seeing the penetration of electric vehicles (EVs) on its fleet continue to increase which is one of the main reasons it uses the Fleet Assist garage network, due to its high proportion of ‘EV ready’ garages.

The Fleet Assist team also manages TCH’s service booking requests either online or by phone. Using its market-leading work direction platform TCH drivers are booked into the closest garage to their home or work, also ensuring the garage has the capabilities to meet their service requirements.

Jennifer Jones, systems and compliance Manager, said: “With the continued growth of EVs across our fleet we are confident we have an SMR partner that not only ensures the garage network is future-proofed, but we can identify trends emerging from the market-leading business intelligence provided as part of the network offering.

Karen Ewer, Fleet Assist’s head of business development said: “We are proud to have worked with TCH since 2009 and look forward to continuing to grow our businesses together over the next few years. We will continue to keep on top of the ongoing trend towards EVs to ensure we are one step ahead of TCH’s needs.”

