Specialist UK haulage and distribution company Longs of Leeds is expanding and renewing its truck and trailer fleet.

Longs of Leeds is expanding its fleet with 17 new SDC curtain sider trailers and 50 new DAF XF 6×2 tractor units.

The new pillarless tri-axle curtain sider trailers are ENXL specified and equipped with internal straps and a floor bearer pitch.

Two of the trailers are double-deck curtain siders, with fixed ¾ length second deck, and will form part of the Pall-Ex network that delivers palletised freight.

To enhance the safety, compliance and efficiency of its fleet operations, all new Longs of Leeds trailers are fitted with TIP’s Electronic Braking Performance Monitoring System (EBPMS), BrakePlus.

The system will provide their fleet team with the ability to monitor brake performance continually, enabling the business to require only one physical roller brake test to be conducted throughout the year and benefit from cost savings.

BrakePlus forms part of the TIP Insight range of telematics, the latter providing Longs with ‘track and trace’ functionality, including utilisation reporting and, in particular, the means to report on loads (and lack thereof).

BrakePlus was specified by Longs following a successful three-month trial on two of their existing trailers and will also be retrofitted to a further 86 trailers that are already in the fleet.

The new trailers are supplied to Longs on a ten-year leasing arrangement and will be managed by TIP’s Knottingley branch with regular servicing undertaken either at the branch or at the Longs of Leeds sites, via TIP’s mobile service units.

Supply follows the addition of 30 new curtain siders to the fleet late last year.

Longs of Leeds is also receiving the delivery of the 50 new generation DAF XF tractor units, which will be entering service throughout the year.

The new units, supplied to Longs initially on a five-year leasing arrangement, are fitted with the new DAF Digital Vision System which replaces conventional external mirrors, reportedly enhancing aerodynamics by improving airflow around the vehicle.

The system is said to remove a significant blind spot caused by the mirror housing, whilst offering panning capability to ensure the trailer is always in view. Coupled with a ‘kerb view’ window, and a ‘corner view’ camera that provides an almost unbroken 270-degree view around the front and nearside of the vehicle, it ensures an exceptional view of vulnerable road users and a 3-star direct vision standard star rating.

From a driver welfare point-of-view, the units are fitted with a fridge-freezer, microwave and comfy sleeping facility.

Andrew Long, director of Longs of Leeds, commented “This is a significant investment for our business but one that we feel will help us to maximise the efficiency of our fleet, whilst future-proofing our vehicles, particularly for use in London.

“The new truck features that we have specified demonstrates Longs’ commitment to accident reduction and the protection of vulnerable road users in our towns and cities.

“We pride ourselves on having a modern and efficient fleet and, by working with TIP to continually evolve our trucks and trailers, we continue to stay ahead of the curve.”

Mike Furnival, managing director of TIP commented: “We are delighted to support Longs of Leeds with the supply of both trucks and trailers, complete with all their technological functionalities, and particularly including our range of telematics with braking performance monitoring.

“The addition of the new assets will help drive efficiencies, improve compliance and increase safety for the Longs of Leeds fleet.”

The new assets will be based out of both Leeds and Hull and will enable Longs to provide transport services, delivering anything from food / drink to timber to fast moving consumer goods for its customers in the north and across the country.

