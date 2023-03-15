The BVRLA has discovered that 40% of Local Authorities in the UK are yet to engage with the fleet sector when considering electric vehicle charging needs. The results form part of the association’s new Fleet Friendly Charging Index, which also shows that nearly two-thirds (63%) of authorities are yet to publish an EV strategy.

The BVRLA Fleet Friendly Charging Index highlights the scale of the challenge for fleets, who regularly battle with unreliable, inaccessible, or absent public charging infrastructure. It was launched alongside an updated Fleet Charging Guide at a Reception in the House of Commons on 15 March.

Working hand in hand, the Index and Guide provide some essential insights on the range of charging challenges that fleets are experiencing and highlight some ways in which local and national government, airports and electricity network operators (DNOs) can improve things.

Gerry Keaney, BVRLA chief executive, said: “The fleet sector is pulling the nation forward on its drive to decarbonise, but charging infrastructure is failing to keep up. Local Authorities have the power to make a real difference and we want to help them help fleets.

“Armed with our Fleet Charging Guide, we are supercharging our engagement on this topic. Conversations are taking place with decision-makers, the length and breadth of the country. The Index shows where the most collaboration is needed, and we are fully equipped to share the insights that will shape a fleet-friendly network from Land’s End to John o’ Groats.”

The launch event at the House of Commons saw the association and senior industry stakeholders meet with Members of Parliament (MP) from all parties.

MPs heard about the vital role that fleets play in bringing electric vehicles to UK roads, as well as the extreme barriers presented by the current charging infrastructure. The event showed MPs how their constituency ranks at a national level and saw them pledge to support the rollout of a suitable EV infrastructure.

The association is calling on all members and fleet professionals to become part of the solution. The Fleet Friendly Charging Index features an interactive map to show the progress of each authority, as well as contact details for the local decision-makers.

Each engagement with a Local Authority makes the sector’s voice louder and brings fleet needs up the agenda.