Toyota (GB) rejigs senior management to bolster integrated fleet services

Toyota (GB), which is responsible for sales, marketing, and customer relations for Toyota and Lexus in the UK, has assigned new roles to two senior managers to bolster fleet operations.

As part of the reshuffle, Ferma has been appointed as director of operational excellence at Kinto UK, which manages and operates Toyota’s car subscription service.

Ferma, earlier, served as the general manager at Toyota and Lexus Fleet Services.

Ferma said: “During my time in the fleet team we have grown sales and market share and moved fleet into the mainstream of our business. The support we were given has been fantastic and a testament to how we work together to achieve success. I am excited to be taking up this new opportunity with Kinto.”

Neil Broad has been named as the general manager of One Toyota Fleet Services.

He will be responsible for expanding the company’s fleet services to include financing and management and mobility services, integrating the work of Toyota Financial Services (TFS), Toyota Insurance Services (TIS) and Kinto.

Broad joins Toyota (GB) after two-and-a-half years on secondment to Kinto, where he was responsible for the launch of Kinto One.

Broad noted: “I have returned to Toyota (GB), armed with a much wider understanding of our businesses – TFS, TIS and Kinto – and the challenges and opportunities we face. In my new role, I aim to take a lead in linking the companies together in meaningful and cross-functional ways.”

In November 2021, Toyota Financial Services (UK) formed a partnership with ieDigital to launch a web portal and mobile app.