Tusker, a provider of company cars and salary sacrifice schemes, has seen its tailpipe emissions nosedive since 2021, while its EV delivery numbers have increased by more than 450% over the same period, the company said.

The company’s overall fleet emissions have fallen by 12,323 tonnes of CO 2 since 2018.

65% of Tusker’s fleet emissions now come from EV charging, which is calculated using a ‘worst case scenario’ figure that assumes no use of green energy tariffs.

According to an announcement, the company has offset the carbon emissions of its vehicle fleet across the lifetime of each contract, based on CO 2 emissions, projected annual mileage and contract length since 2013.

From 2022 onwards, Tusker expanded its carbon offsetting to include the emissions produced through the charging of its EVs, which is calculated using UK grid averages.

To ensure the accuracy of its calculations and the efficacy of its offsetting, Tusker has worked closely with Carbon Footprint Ltd using verified carbon offsetting programmes to ensure its actions have made a verifiable difference to the environment.

The company is also now focused on UK tree planting projects, paired to a project in Brazil to capture methane, and a wind-farm project in India which will further reduce the world’s reliance on fossil-fuels.

Paul Gilshan, Tusker CEO, commented: “As the originator of the salary sacrifice car benefit scheme, and a champion of EVs for many years, it is great to see the vast change in emissions on both our customer fleet and that of our own colleagues.

“The company has offset nearly 24,000 tonnes of CO 2 this year alone, but as our order bank for the year ahead looks set to increase the number of EVs on our fleet versus petrol and diesel vehicles, we are set to see our overall emissions continue to drop month-on-month.”