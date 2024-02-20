Credit: Shutterstock.com

The surge in used vehicle prices, which witnessed a staggering 29% increase in the first half of 2021, has started to recede, though remaining elevated above pre-pandemic levels, according to analysts at Fitch Ratings.

Fitch experts anticipate a moderated pace of decline in the coming months, supporting auto asset-backed securities (ABS) recoveries and residual values.

According to Fitch, the exceptional performance seen in auto ABS over the past few years is expected to continue, albeit not as robustly. The foundation for this resilience lies in a consumer base that remains steadfast, bolstering the demand for used vehicles.

The Black Book Used Vehicle Retention Index reported a year-on-year decline of 10.9% as of December 2023. However, despite this decline, prices remained 33.3% higher than those recorded at the end of 2019.

In contrast, new vehicle prices, as indicated by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, surged nearly 22% from 2019 year-end levels, with monthly payments reaching a record high of $739 in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to data from Edmunds.

The initial surge in used prices in 2021 was attributed to low new vehicle inventory, pushing consumers towards the used market.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Motor Finance Online. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Subsequently, a gradual decline in prices occurred in 2022 and 2023. The tight labour market, pandemic-related excess consumer savings, and the ongoing desire for affordability in the face of high new vehicle prices and interest rates are expected to sustain the demand for used vehicles through 2024.

Despite improvements in production and inventory rebounding to its highest level in two years, new vehicle supply remains tight. Wards report a new day supply of 42 days as of December 2023, up from 36 days a year prior but significantly lower than the pre-pandemic average of 69 days in 2019.

Used vehicle supply has been slow to recover due to disruptions in typical supply channels, such as off-lease vehicles, trade-ins, and auctions. This can be attributed to consumers holding onto their cars for longer periods. It is anticipated that the number of available pre-owned vehicles will remain below pre-pandemic highs through 2024 and 2025.

The decrease in lease penetration, from about a third of sales pre-pandemic to 21.3% as of Q3 2023, has contributed to the reduced supply of used vehicles.

Lessees are increasingly choosing to keep their vehicles at the end of the contract period, influenced by lower costs compared to purchasing a new or used vehicle or entering into a new lease.

While Fitch’s Residual Value (RV) index indicates a decline in residual gains, recording 13.8% as of year-end 2023, down from 20.2% at the end of 2022 and 31.9% at the end of 2021, the values remain significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Looking ahead to 2024, Fitch predicts a gradual softening of used vehicle values as the market adjusts to ongoing supply constraints. Despite this, the market is expected to support rating stability, with continued subordinate note upgrades as notes de-lever and credit enhancement builds.

How China’s EV battery tech is cementing it as the auto industry leader

Limited availability of affordable compact EVs in Europe: report