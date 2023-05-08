Volkswagen Financial Services (VWFS) has migrated the bulk of its databases to the cloud under a multi-year collaboration with IT provider Oracle.

In a statement, Oracle said its Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer platform will enable VWFS to modernise its database technologies “to support and scale mission-critical systems supporting the company’s European operations while retaining control of its data governance and meeting data security and locality regulations.”

Matthias Knappstein, head of IT Operations at Volkswagen Financial Services, said: “High performance and high availability of our systems are fundamental to our business success.

“We have been able to quickly migrate mission-critical systems to a cloud infrastructure while ensuring we maintain full control of our data management and keep data close to our customers.

“Oracle provides us with a highly scalable platform, giving us the flexibility to expand and meet the rapid growth and diversification of our business.”

Following the migration from its previous on-premises environment, VWFS has used the platform to improve its core services, including up to 60% latency reductions for critical applications and over 50% acceleration of data analytics processes. In addition, the system enables data management automation that has helped VWFS increase operational efficiency, the company said.

Richard Smith, executive vice-president of technology, EMEA, Oracle, said: “The financial services industry is evolving rapidly to adopt new technologies that meet data sovereignty and security regulations.”

SVA appoints new business development manager