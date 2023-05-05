Shoreham Vehicle Auctions (SVA) has appointed a new business development manager to further develop the auction’s share of the used LCV, HGV, and plant sector.

Peter Campbell joins the team after nearly 13 years working in senior motor retail positions on the island of Guernsey and 20 years with the Marshall Motor Group.

Alex Wright, SVA’s managing director, said: “We are pleased to welcome Peter to the team to help us further grow our fortnightly CV and plant auction.

“The entire team has lots of experience in the CV sector and as more new vehicles start to make their way into leasing, rental, and utility fleets we are well set to dispose of their used vehicles.”

On his appointment, Campbell said: “I was pleased to be asked to join SVA as they are well known for providing a very personal service to both vendors and buyers. I look forward to helping them further grow their CV business from their south coast HQ.”

