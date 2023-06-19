Volkswagen Financial Services UK has appointed Stephen Jay as retail sales director to support the network with retail sales operations.

Jay brings 30 years of automotive industry experience and has previously held senior leadership roles predominantly in the retailer network, as well as head of sales at SKODA with VWFS UK, and with manufacturers such as Land Rover and Nissan.

In his role as retail sales director, Jay will support VWFS’ customers and network partners. He will help VWFS navigate a transformational period in the network, while also meeting the challenges of the current market conditions which have seen a period of unprecedented disruption.

Jay said: “I’m excited to take on this role, particularly during a time of such transformational change. I’m passionate about making sure we open a two-way dialogue to ensure we meet the needs of both customers and network partners.

“It has been fantastic to meet some of our network partners already and I hope to continue my tour of the UK and meet many more of our fantastic team throughout the rest of this year and build maximum value into our strategic partnerships.”

Mike Todd, CEO at Volkswagen Financial Services UK, welcomed Jay: “We are thrilled to welcome Stephen to the role of Retail Sales Director, and wish him every success in his key role for our business. I look forward to working with Stephen personally, to push the business forwards and support VWFS with our retail sales operations.”

