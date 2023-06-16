Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) and Vestas Wind Systems, a global provider of sustainable energy solutions, plan to further strengthen their relationship.

VWCV CEO, Carsten Intra, and Lars Krause, member of the executive board for sales and marketing, met with Vestas CEO, Henrik Andersen, and his team to discuss how to take their collaboration further. In addition to the use of the all-electric ID. Buzz Cargo in the Vestas service fleet, the two companies agreed to further accelerate the decarbonisation of Vestas’ service fleet.

Vestas ordered more than 100 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo vehicles for delivery in 2023. The first vehicles were taken into operation in February 2023 and are used for the service and maintenance of Vestas wind turbines in Denmark and Northern Germany.

Within the months to come, further European markets such as France and Spain will follow.

Christian Venderby, executive VP of service at Vestas, said: “Partnerships with industry leaders such as Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles are critical to support this sustainable scalability journey, and we are proud to be collaborating to build a decarbonised service business that can grow alongside the energy transition.”

Carsten Intra, VWCV CEO, said: “At Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, it is our aim to actively shape the path to sustainable mobility. This includes our own production and supply chains, but also our partnership with leading providers of sustainable solutions from other sectors of the economy. With our vehicles and services for sustainable, climate-friendly mobility, we offer an important cornerstone for Vestas’ work. At the same time, we learn a lot about the requirements for our vehicles from the cooperation. Vestas, named the most sustainable company in the world in 2022 by Corporate Knights, is, therefore, an ideal partner for us.”

Lars Krause adds: “Like no other commercial vehicle, the ID. Buzz stands for sustainable mobility. With the net carbon-neutral vehicle handover and climate-neutral daily use, we are also setting new standards for service fleets together with our customers. We are proud to be able to support Vestas as a pioneer of the energy transition with our ID. Buzz Cargo in its business.”