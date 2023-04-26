Volta Trucks, an electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider has partnered with NEoT Green Mobility to develop customer funding, with the aim of offering operating lease financing for up to 2,000 trucks from 2023.

The funding will enable Volta Trucks to offer customers financing for the all-electric Volta Zero through the company’s Truck as a Service (TaaS) program.

NEoT Green Mobility is a European investment platform specialising in the financing of electric mobility services and funded by 3i EOPF, Mirova Eurofideme 4, Banque des Territoires and EDF Pulse Ventures. It aims to offer Volta Trucks’ European customers an up-to-eight-years integrated operating lease with maintenance-included funding.

NEoT Green Mobility, managed by NEoT Capital, was launched to provide sector players with turnkey zero-emission mobility funding with the potential to cover all-electric trucks.

CEO of Volta Trucks, Essa Al-Saleh, said; “Vehicle financing is a key component of our Truck as a Service offering, and we are delighted to be partnering with NEoT Green Mobility.

“We will be able to offer a tailored TaaS solution for each individual customer.

“This […] will ensure we are able to provide a lower Total Cost of Ownership for our customers, as we continue to simplify and de-risk their transition to an all-electric future.”

Discussing the new partnership with Volta Trucks, Philippe Ringenbach, CEO of NEoT said, “We are excited to be partnering with Volta Trucks as we have an aligned mission when it comes to facilitating the transition to zero-tailpipe emission mobility.

“NEoT responds to various issues, such as air quality and pollution from the first kilometre to the last, so not only are we supporting the initial customers, but we also have a strong focus on long-term durability and operation including the management of the batteries over their lifetime and when the vehicles enter their second life.”

