In the fast-paced world of linen and workwear services, CLEAN Linen & Workwear, a UK-based uniforms, linen, and textile rental laundry services provider, has found a strategic partner in Volkswagen Financial Services (VWFS) Fleet.
The demand for efficient and streamlined fleet operations has become paramount for companies like CLEAN, whose clientele spans UK-wide engineering and manufacturing firms, hotels, restaurants, and catering services.
Peter Cox, Head of Transport at CLEAN, emphasises the significance of reliable logistics, saying: “The service we offer our customers relies on well-established, strong, personal connections between our account managers and customers.”
Amidst concerns over vehicle lead times and rising fleet maintenance costs, CLEAN turned to VWFS Fleet for a solution. Recognising the urgency, VWFS Fleet worked closely with CLEAN to expedite the renewal of its ageing fleet, ensuring a seamless continuation of services for its diverse customer base.
Cox, appreciative of the collaboration, says: “At the start of the pandemic when the automotive industry was going through supply issues, we were really struggling to locate the cars we needed to replace our ageing company car fleet, so we turned to VWFS Fleet to help us locate stock.”
One key aspect of the partnership is VWFS Fleet’s master lease agreement, allowing CLEAN to order new vehicles as needed without undergoing a credit application each time. This streamlined process significantly contributed to operational efficiency.
Cox underscores the importance of his dedicated account manager, Tara Kitchener, stating, “Tara has offered consistently strong support whenever I’ve needed to reach out. Having a single point of contact has really helped me; Tara is knowledgeable about my business and can anticipate my needs.”
To enhance operational insights and streamline processes further, CLEAN leverages VWFS Fleet’s Fleet Management Portal. This portal provides real-time data on historical and live rental vehicle information, tracks new vehicle orders, manages queries, and facilitates communication with customer support, offering a comprehensive view of the fleet in one centralised location.
Cox highlights the cost-saving benefits, stating, “By being able to track things quickly – including the mileage our drivers have covered – we can stay on top of our fleet and our drivers’ needs. We have saved thousands by moving away from hire cars and using VWFS Fleet.”
Looking towards the future, VWFS Fleet extends its support to CLEAN in exploring environmental solutions and sustainable fleet options, aligning with the mileage patterns of the drivers.
Addressing concerns around electric vehicle (EV) charging, VWFS Fleet plans to leverage its partnership with Pod Point to provide home charge points and installation services billed alongside the lease for 12 months.