View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
October 21, 2022

Winners of the Motor Finance Europe Awards 2022 named

By Alejandro Gonzalez

Night recognises award winners across 12 categories

The winners of the Motor Finance Europe Conference and Awards 2022 were handed gongs during an evening gala event in Berlin at the Ritz-Carlton on 20 October.

The occasion followed a full day of discussion and panel debate that included a who’s who in the motor finance industry across Europe, featuring key speakers and guests representing Mercedes-Benz Auto Finance, Moxo, KPMG, Santander, iVendi, Berylls Strategy Advisors, Tesla Financial Services, FCA Bank, InfoCert, CRIF, Close Brothers Motor Finance, FICO, NETSOL, Ernix, Toyota Financial Services, Experian, Volvo Financial Services, AutoTrader, Scrive, Quicktrak, CreditPlus Bank

Categories and winners: Awards 2022

Captive Finance Company of the Year

Daimler Truck Financial Services

Independent Finance Provider of the Year

Close Brothers Motor Finance

Non-Bank Lender of the Year  

First Citizen Finance DAC

Advisory Firm of the Year  

KPMG WPG AG

(Highly Commended: Berylls Strategy Advisors)

Shoosmiths  

Digital Innovation of the Year

FCA Bank 

Digital Innovation of the Year (Technology Company)

AutoTrader    

(Highly Commended: CRIF GmbH)    

Best Finance Product of the Year  

Ailleron AG

Best Pandemic Response Initiative  

Close Brother Motor Finance

(Highly Commended: iVendi)

Best Mobility Solution  

Mobilize Financial Services   

Best ‘ESG / Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year  

FCA Bank 

(Highly Commended: CRIF GmbH)    

Lifetime Achievement Award

Sean Kemple

Sustainable Finance Summit 2023 promises to answer today’s burning questions

Motor Finance Europe Awards 2022: finalists revealed

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Motor Finance Online