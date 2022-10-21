Winners of the Motor Finance Europe Awards 2022 named

Night recognises award winners across 12 categories
The winners of the Motor Finance Europe Conference and Awards 2022 were handed gongs during an evening gala event in Berlin at the Ritz-Carlton on 20 October.
The occasion followed a full day of discussion and panel debate that included a who’s who in the motor finance industry across Europe, featuring key speakers and guests representing Mercedes-Benz Auto Finance, Moxo, KPMG, Santander, iVendi, Berylls Strategy Advisors, Tesla Financial Services, FCA Bank, InfoCert, CRIF, Close Brothers Motor Finance, FICO, NETSOL, Ernix, Toyota Financial Services, Experian, Volvo Financial Services, AutoTrader, Scrive, Quicktrak, CreditPlus Bank
Categories and winners: Awards 2022
Captive Finance Company of the Year
Daimler Truck Financial Services
Independent Finance Provider of the Year
Close Brothers Motor Finance
Non-Bank Lender of the Year
First Citizen Finance DAC
Advisory Firm of the Year
KPMG WPG AG
(Highly Commended: Berylls Strategy Advisors)
Legal Provider of the Year
Shoosmiths
Digital Innovation of the Year
FCA Bank
Digital Innovation of the Year (Technology Company)
AutoTrader
(Highly Commended: CRIF GmbH)
Best Finance Product of the Year
Ailleron AG
Best Pandemic Response Initiative
Close Brother Motor Finance
(Highly Commended: iVendi)
Best Mobility Solution
Mobilize Financial Services
Best ‘ESG / Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year
FCA Bank
(Highly Commended: CRIF GmbH)
Lifetime Achievement Award
Sean Kemple
Sustainable Finance Summit 2023 promises to answer today’s burning questions